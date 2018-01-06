Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NNC) opened at $13.00 on Friday. Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by primarily investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

