Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 15th

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE JMF) opened at $12.45 on Friday. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide tax-advantaged total return. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

