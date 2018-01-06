Noodles & Co’s (NDLS) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their hold rating on shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of Noodles & Co (NDLS) opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 52.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.

