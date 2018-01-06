Nice (NICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $103.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital lowered Nice from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on Nice from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.11.

Nice ( NICE ) opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,564.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nice has a twelve month low of $65.59 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 56,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 22.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

