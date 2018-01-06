NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NewLink Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on NewLink Genetics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NewLink Genetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NewLink Genetics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NewLink Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.29.
Shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ NLNK) traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,002. The company has a market cap of $373.00, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10. NewLink Genetics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $25.17.
About NewLink Genetics
NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.
