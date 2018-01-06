Nevsun Resources (NSU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD., is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The Company’s portfolio is focused on properties in Africa with gold and base metal (copper and zinc) resources/reserves. The Company’s principal mineral properties are the Bisha property located in Eritrea, North-East Africa. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Nevsun Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Nevsun Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN NSU ) opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $745.84, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.88. Nevsun Resources has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nevsun Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nevsun Resources stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) by 2,773.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Nevsun Resources worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a base metals company. The Company’s two principal properties are the Timok Project in Serbia, which hosts the copper-gold Cukaru Peki deposit on the Brestovac-Metovnica Exploration Permit (the B-M Permit) and the Bisha Property in Eritrea, which hosts the copper-zinc-gold Bisha deposit and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok and Asheli.

