NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.13 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.25. 319,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,727.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

NetScout Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $140,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 18,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

