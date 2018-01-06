Navigators Group (NAVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Navigators Group, Inc. is a holding company with twelve active wholly owned subsidiaries. They primarily write marine, onshore energy, engineering and construction insurance, and a contractors’ general liability program. As underwritten by Navigators, marine insurance includes hull, energy, liability and cargo; onshore energy primarily covers property damage with an emphasis on the oil and petrochemical sectors; and engineering and construction primarily covers construction projects including machinery, equipment and loss of use due to delays. “

NAVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Navigators Group ( NASDAQ NAVG ) opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.78. Navigators Group has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $326.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. analysts expect that Navigators Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVG. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the third quarter valued at $8,034,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 531.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 99,826 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 662,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after buying an additional 83,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

