National Bank Financial Analysts Give Ag Growth International (AFN) a C$65.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.88.

Ag Growth International (AFN) opened at C$55.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.08 and a 12 month high of C$60.26.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.45, for a total transaction of C$320,700.00. Also, insider Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,211.52.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company’s products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United States and Europe.

