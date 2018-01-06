Murphy Oil (MUR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil operates in a highly competitive oil and gas industry that continues to create challenges for the company. Additionally, with operations outside the U.S., the company is also subject to changes in foreign currency conversion rates, which may adversely impact its earnings from these oilfields that are likely to affect the performance of the company. However, Murphy Oil’s systematic capital investments and cost-savings initiatives have paved the way for long-term growth. The new low-cost finding will help the company to further expand onshore and offshore business. Shares of Murphy Oil' have outperformed the industry’s rally in the last six months.”

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.91.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE MUR ) opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,656.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 2.24. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $498.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $180,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $105,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,850. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $216,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $251,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/murphy-oil-mur-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.