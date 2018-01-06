MTS Systems (MTSC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MTS Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.0924019870988 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 61,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $941.35, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $59.00.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.18%. MTS Systems’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSC shares. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on shares of MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/mts-systems-mtsc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.