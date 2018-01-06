Monsanto (MON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Monsanto had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Monsanto (MON) opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,983.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Monsanto has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Monsanto’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MON. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Monsanto from $107.50 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Macquarie lowered Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monsanto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.40.

In other Monsanto news, VP Nicole M. Ringenberg sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $964,552.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre Courduroux sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,736 shares of company stock worth $2,871,255 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monsanto during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monsanto during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

