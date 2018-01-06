Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

MNR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. National Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.58.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. ( MNR ) opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,351.44, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $153,991.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Landy purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 370,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $184,267. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 307,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,955,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,897,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

