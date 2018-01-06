Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBT. Bank of America upgraded Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC ( NYSE MBT ) traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,760.00, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,015,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,125,000 after acquiring an additional 114,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 391.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 863,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 688,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,872,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,388,000 after acquiring an additional 918,218 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,438,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,205 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Company Profile

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO is a Russia-based provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed-line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

