Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.85.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE MBT) opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,566.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,526,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,872,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,388,000 after acquiring an additional 918,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,438,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,127,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,015,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,125,000 after acquiring an additional 114,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Company Profile

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO is a Russia-based provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed-line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

