Milacron (MCRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milacron’s year-to-date orders have gone up 10%, reflecting continued strength in high-growth regions and a solid order book. The company had raised organic sales growth guidance to 3.0-3.5%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was tightened to $222-$224 million range to reflect higher material input costs and operational inefficiencies in Europe. Milacron’s revenue growth will be supported from underlying market growth in key segments, geographic expansion of certain product lines, consistent penetration of hot runners, and incremental share gain from new products. Cost-reduction initiatives will help boost margins. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCRN. BidaskClub raised Milacron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Milacron from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Milacron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Milacron ( NYSE MCRN ) opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.64, a P/E ratio of -622.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Milacron has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.13 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Milacron will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira G. Boots sold 101,064 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,844,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 8,600 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $156,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,252,623 shares of company stock valued at $180,703,090. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Milacron by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Milacron by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Milacron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Milacron by 765.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Milacron during the third quarter worth $101,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

