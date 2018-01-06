Microchip Technology (MCHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Microchip develops and manufacturers microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems. Microchip is benefiting from robust demand for 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers. We believe that Microchip's expanding product portfolio driven by new launches will continue to expand customer base. Moreover, acquisitions like that of Atmel are likely to expand its geographical presence, augment customer base, extend product portfolio and supplement operational excellence. However, increasing lead time due to manufacturing constraints can impact gross margins. Additionally, given its extensive geographical foothold the company is continuously adversely impacted by exchange rate volatility while competition remains headwind.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.24.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ MCHP ) opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21,516.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,801 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $165,079.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,852 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $261,414.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,622,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,948,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,703,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,389,000 after acquiring an additional 630,311 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,349,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,091,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

