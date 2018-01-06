Masco (MAS) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Masco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.47.

Masco (NYSE MAS) traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,978. Masco has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48. The firm has a market cap of $13,856.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Masco had a negative return on equity of 7,325.00% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Masco news, Director Lokeren Mary Ann Van sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $654,622.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,264.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $109,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,748.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $3,537,891 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,165,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,658,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,246,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,535,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,814,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 824,665 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

