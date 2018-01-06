Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $91.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42,002.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $86.54.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $99,899.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,306.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 618,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $51,216,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,367 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,086.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-95-per-share.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.