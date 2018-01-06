Main Street Capital (MAIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN ) opened at $39.38 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $51.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/main-street-capital-main-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.