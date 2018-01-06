LyondellBasell Industries NV to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.85. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.95 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,574 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $163,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.
