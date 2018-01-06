Luna Innovations (LUNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Luna Innovations (LUNA) opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Luna Innovations declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luna Innovations stock. Luzich Partners LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 453,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Luna Innovations comprises approximately 0.6% of Luzich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Luzich Partners LLC owned about 1.60% of Luna Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing and test, and measurement products. The Company is focused on bringing technology solutions to measure and monitor processes in the aerospace, automotive, energy, composite, telecommunications and defense industries.

