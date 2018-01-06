Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.38. 250,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2,998.88, a PE ratio of 204.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.08 and a 1 year high of $149.31.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 5,269 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $750,990.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,459,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 925 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $126,956.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,007 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

