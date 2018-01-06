Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group alerts:

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

Liberty Sirius XM Group ( NASDAQ LSXMA ) opened at $39.94 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13,336.24, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $152,142.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $779,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/liberty-sirius-xm-group-lsxma-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.