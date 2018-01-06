Leerink Swann Initiates Coverage on Endo International (ENDP)

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENDP. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.27.

Shares of Endo International (ENDP) opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,949.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Endo International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.63.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 66.98% and a negative net margin of 126.97%. The firm had revenue of $786.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Endo International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

