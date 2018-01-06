Lazard (LAZ) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nomura currently has $62.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Instinet raised shares of Lazard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard (LAZ) opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $7,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,967,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 750,941 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Lazard by 560.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,090 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,207,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,286,000 after acquiring an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,831,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lazard (LAZ) Upgraded at Nomura” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/lazard-laz-upgraded-at-nomura.html.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.