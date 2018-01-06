Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.17, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 9.12%. equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Stephen R. Sr Tilton, Sr. sold 29,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $589,429.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,270,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Vandenbergh sold 12,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $261,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,742 shares of company stock worth $1,662,872 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

