Kyocera Corp (KYO) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Kyocera Corp (NYSE:KYO) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $59.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kyocera an industry rank of 155 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Kyocera ( NYSE:KYO ) opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.88. Kyocera has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $71.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kyocera by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyocera by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyocera by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyocera in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kyocera in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others.

