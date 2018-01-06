Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) insider Kris Hagerman purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,847.12 ($10,492.20).

Kris Hagerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sophos Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Kris Hagerman sold 10,557 shares of Sophos Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($7.10), for a total transaction of £56,057.67 ($74,953.43).

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) opened at GBX 614 ($8.21) on Friday. Sophos Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 252.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 654 ($8.74). The firm has a market cap of $2,860.00 and a P/E ratio of -7,675.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 381 ($5.09).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kris Hagerman Purchases 2,087 Shares of Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/kris-hagerman-purchases-2087-shares-of-sophos-group-plc-soph-stock.html.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc operates as an investment company for the Sophos Group. It is a provider of cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. Its geographic segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Americas, and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Its products under enduser security include Sophos Mobile Control 6, which is developed to include Sophos Secure Email, a personal information management container solution for e-mail, calendar and contacts, and Sophos Server Protection Advanced, which integrates server application to deliver single-click server lockdown, using Sophos Central management.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.