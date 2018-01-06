Komatsu (KMTUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Komatsu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY ) opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $35,855.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. is a provider of industrial-use products and services. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and mining equipment, industrial machinery and vehicles, logistics, electronics and other solutions-based operations. Its DANTOTSU service includes KOMTRAX, which is a machine tracking system whose terminals are installed on construction equipment to transmit information concerning the location, cumulative hours of operation and operating condition of vehicles, and KOMTRAX Plus, which is used in mining.

