Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

KIN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Kindred Biosciences ( KIN ) opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $60,659.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/kindred-biosciences-kin-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

