Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,365,316 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 54,717,490 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,127,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,700,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after buying an additional 669,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,295,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,385,000 after buying an additional 704,971 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 360,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 751,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,336,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan ( NYSE KMI ) opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42,320.00, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.81 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

