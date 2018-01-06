Kforce Inc. (KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel Sells 6,271 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $169,317.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, David L. Dunkel sold 8,112 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $214,968.00.

On Friday, December 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 388 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $10,282.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,500 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $39,750.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, David L. Dunkel sold 700 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $16,485.00.

On Monday, November 6th, David L. Dunkel sold 17,000 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $406,300.00.

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.40, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.68. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.67 million. Kforce had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kforce by 612.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in Kforce by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

