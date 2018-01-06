Kearny Financial (KRNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of Kearny Financial (KRNY) remained flat at $$14.25 during midday trading on Friday. 281,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,930. The company has a market capitalization of $1,150.00, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 12.31%.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $50,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew T. Mcclane sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $199,053.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $286,334. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kearny Financial by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kearny Financial by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/kearny-financial-krny-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.