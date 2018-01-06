K12 (LRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Get K12 alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of K12 ( NYSE:LRN ) opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. K12 has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.75, a P/E ratio of 98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.26.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. K12 had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. K12’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in K12 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in K12 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in K12 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in K12 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/k12-lrn-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About K12

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.