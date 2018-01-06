Julie Kramer Gerron Sells 2,987 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) General Counsel Julie Kramer Gerron sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $200,099.13. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,960.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Kramer Gerron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Julie Kramer Gerron sold 1,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.06, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $262,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $246,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

