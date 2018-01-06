Julie Kramer Gerron Sells 1,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) General Counsel Julie Kramer Gerron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,767.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Kramer Gerron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Julie Kramer Gerron sold 2,987 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $200,099.13.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) opened at $67.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.06, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

