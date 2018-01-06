JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Innogy (IGY) a €33.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($39.29) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
IGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on Innogy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Macquarie set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on Innogy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €34.00 ($40.48) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($38.69) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.05 ($42.92).
Shares of Innogy (IGY) opened at €33.58 ($39.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,660.00 and a P/E ratio of 16.14. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €30.82 ($36.69) and a fifty-two week high of €42.68 ($50.81).
innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It primarily operates through three segments: Grid & Infrastructure, Renewables, and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure segment operates electricity and gas distribution grids in Germany and Eastern Europe with a length of approximately 574,000 kilometers serving approximately 16 million power and 7 million gas customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.