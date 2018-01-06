JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €18.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($22.02) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RWE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.50 ($30.36) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($27.38) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €21.70 ($25.83) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €19.00 ($22.62) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.86 ($26.03).

RWE (FRA RWE) opened at €17.64 ($21.00) on Wednesday. RWE has a one year low of €11.61 ($13.82) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $10,740.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

