Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share news, VP William C. Jackson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 286,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,326,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $80,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth $26,764,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 45,423,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,830,106,000 after buying an additional 2,537,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 331,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 79,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

