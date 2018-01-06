John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE HPS) opened at $18.78 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

