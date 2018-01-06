John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE HPS) opened at $18.78 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $19.48.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.