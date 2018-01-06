James J. Vaughn Sells 3,004 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider James J. Vaughn sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $102,406.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James J. Vaughn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genomic Health alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, James J. Vaughn sold 1,379 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $44,831.29.

Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) opened at $35.57 on Friday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,205.31, a PE ratio of -296.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “James J. Vaughn Sells 3,004 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/james-j-vaughn-sells-3004-shares-of-genomic-health-inc-ghdx-stock.html.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.