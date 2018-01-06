ITT (ITT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ITT Inc. has a robust earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates all through in the trailing four quarters. Also, the company’s current year estimates have moved north over the past couple of months. The company has been enjoying broad-based strength in transportation and chemical markets, and benefits from the Axtone buyout. The company raised both its earnings and revenue guidance, on the back of order growth and operational momentum. Consequently, ITT’s shares have surpassed the industry average over the past year. However, lower mining activity levels restricted growth at Industrial Process segment. Also, weaker upstream and midstream project activity hurt performance in the oil and gas market. Going forward, softness in aerospace and defense market, restrained client spending and higher commodity costs might restrict the company’s growth meaningfully.”

Get ITT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITT. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ITT ( ITT ) opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $4,689.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ITT will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

In related news, VP Steven C. Giuliano sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $298,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 161,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $8,077,554.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,962. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,628,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ITT by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,614,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 587,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ITT by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,615,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,769,000 after buying an additional 407,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ITT by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after buying an additional 401,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 2,005.2% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 362,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 344,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/itt-itt-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.