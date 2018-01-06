IQE’s (IQE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research report released on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 190 ($2.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IQE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 210 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 181 ($2.42) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 192.80 ($2.58).

Shares of IQE (IQE) opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,060.00 and a P/E ratio of 7,025.00. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.43).

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

