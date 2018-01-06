Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics ( IOVA ) opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.37, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 4.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

