Investors Purchase High Volume of OneMain Put Options (OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,246 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 816% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 put options.

OneMain (OMF) opened at $34.53 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,605.70, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.72.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). OneMain had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that OneMain will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other OneMain news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $188,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500,000 shares of company stock worth $474,250,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.

