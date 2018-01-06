Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) SVP Kimberly E. Vanover Sells 1,185 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) SVP Kimberly E. Vanover sold 1,185 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $20,583.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,568.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ ITCI) opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.47, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 28,038.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 675.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (ITI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS).

