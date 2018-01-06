Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 3,192 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 3,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $50,018.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ ITCI) opened at $17.47 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $953.47, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 28,038.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 675.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (ITI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS).

