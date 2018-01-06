International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 875 ($11.70) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.49) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.09) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, October 30th. set a GBX 550 ($7.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 612.74 ($8.19).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) opened at GBX 664 ($8.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,620.00 and a PE ratio of 840.51. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 445.90 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 680.60 ($9.10).

In related news, insider Nicola Shaw acquired 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.93) per share, with a total value of £9,986.60 ($13,352.85).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

