Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Director Sells $49,792.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $49,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) opened at $257.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $162.79 and a twelve month high of $271.23. The company has a market cap of $11,442.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $534.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $237.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

